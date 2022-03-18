Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 57.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.56. 3,761,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

