United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.55. 1,189,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,185. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.