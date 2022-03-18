Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

