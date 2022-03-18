UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.85 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.85 billion and $9.52 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00014688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00269460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

