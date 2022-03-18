Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 17,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.