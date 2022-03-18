Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 17,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.