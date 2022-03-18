Urstadt Biddle Properties’ (UBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.