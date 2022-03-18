Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VLEEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.