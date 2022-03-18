Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VLEEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.