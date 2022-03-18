Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.