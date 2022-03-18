Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,150 shares.The stock last traded at $120.29 and had previously closed at $117.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

