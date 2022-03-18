Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 268.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 77,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 353,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 26,385,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.