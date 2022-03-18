Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78.

