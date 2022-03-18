Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.25

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 156785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

