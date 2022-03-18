Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3,222.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. 3,844,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

