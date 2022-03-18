Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
