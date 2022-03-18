Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

