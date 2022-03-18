Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 19.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $149,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

