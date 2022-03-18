VeChain Price Reaches $0.0502 (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $200.80 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008589 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

