Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
VEC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.