Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VEC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vectrus by 95.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

