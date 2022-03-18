Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $191.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $266.31. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.