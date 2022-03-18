Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

