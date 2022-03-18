Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

