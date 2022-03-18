Veriti Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.13 and a beta of 2.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

