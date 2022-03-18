Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.36 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

