Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $297.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

