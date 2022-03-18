Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 188,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen cut Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertiv by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

