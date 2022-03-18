Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 687,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

