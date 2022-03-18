Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

VWDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

