VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 475,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VICI Properties by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

