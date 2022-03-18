VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading 0.7% Higher

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.72. 513,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 171,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.