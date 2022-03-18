Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($124.18) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.19 ($124.38).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €93.41 ($102.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €95.91 and a 200 day moving average of €92.29. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

