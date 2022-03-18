Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.74. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 14,746 shares traded.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 1,068,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $24,989,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

