Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of VRDN opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 87,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,094,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,978,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

