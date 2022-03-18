Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $38.65. 1,141,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,271. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

