VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
