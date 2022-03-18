VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

