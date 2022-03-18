Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €149.75 ($164.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

