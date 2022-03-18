Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 197,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 166,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)
