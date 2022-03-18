Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

