Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

