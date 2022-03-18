Wealth Architects LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

