Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.73. Weatherford International shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.