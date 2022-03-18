Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBR stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

