Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBRGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBR stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Weber (NYSE:WEBRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.