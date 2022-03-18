Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $57.75. 11,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,880,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Specifically, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.