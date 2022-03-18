WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

