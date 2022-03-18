Wedbush Comments on Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.