Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of WB opened at $24.17 on Monday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Weibo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weibo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

