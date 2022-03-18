Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.71.

WCP stock opened at C$9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.61. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have bought a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

