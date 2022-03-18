Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

