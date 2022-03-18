Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cigna by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,304,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

CI stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.29 and its 200 day moving average is $219.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

