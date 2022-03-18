Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

