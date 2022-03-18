Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.